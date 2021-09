A LaFollette man was killed in a single-vehicle accident Friday morning.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 28-year-old Brandon Smith had been westbound on Cedar Creek Road at around 8:30 am Friday when his Jeep Wrangler went off the side of the road and crashed into a ditch before overturning. Smith was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the Jeep.

No other vehicles were involved in Friday’s crash.