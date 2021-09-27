Teresa Petrowski, age 61

Teresa Petrowski, age 61 went home to be with her heavenly father on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at her residence.  Teresa was a member of Riverview Baptist Church and she loved her Lord. Teresa was an avid animal lover and retired from Lockheed Martin in 2000. She was also a member of the Smoky Mountain Antique Engine & Tractor Association and her favorite tractor was a John Deere. 

Teresa was preceded in death by her parents, Ross and Jean Fraker. She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Louis “Pete” Petrowski of Clinton; sister, Barbara Ledford & husband Tim of Clinton; several loved nieces and nephews The family would like to thank the Claxton Fire Department, Rescue Squad, and the Anderson County EMS for the kindness, compassion, and the utmost professionalism given to Teresa and her husband the evening of September 22, 2021. 

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, September 27, 2021 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 7pm with Rev. Jerry Vittatoe.  Her graveside will be 12:00 pm, Tuesday at Woodhaven Memorial Garden with Rev. David Hicks officiating.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

