TDH recommending prioritizing monoclonal antibody treatments

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Coronavirus, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 27 Views

The Tennessee Department of Health said it’s been warned monoclonal antibody treatment availability “could be temporarily reduced,” and is recommending that unvaccinated COVID-19 patients get priority over the vaccinated if a provider is having trouble meeting demand.

The treatment is given to people who contract COVID to boost their immune response and prevent severe symptoms from developing. 

Guidance from the National Institutes of Health (NIH  recommends prioritizing “unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated individuals who are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19” and “vaccinated individuals who are not expected to mount an adequate immune response” over those who are vaccinated and expected to have mounted an adequate immune response.

People are considered to be high risk if they:

  • Are 65 years and older
  • Have underlying conditions, such as diabetes or chronic heart disease
  • Have a compromised immune system, such as, patients with cancer and those who have undergone transplantation
  • You are receiving high doses of steroids or other drugs to suppress your immune system

As of earlier this week, a little over half of the Tennesseeans eligible to receive one of the available vaccines (51.7%) had received their first dose, while another 44.1% are reported to be fully vaccinated against COVID.  In Anderson County, as of this week’s most current update, 53.2% of the population had received at least one dose, while 46.3% are fully vaccinated.  In Campbell County, only 40% of those eligible have received at least one dose and only 34% are fully vaccinated.

You can find statewide, and county-by-county data on COVID-19, as well as the locations of vaccine providers near you, by visiting www.covid19.tn.gov.  You can also schedule a vaccine appointment on that website.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

TN National Guard now supporting 32 medical facilities across the state

The Tennessee National Guard is now supporting ten additional medical centers throughout the state as …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.