Susan Estes Weber, age 76, of Kingston, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman.  She was born February 12, 1945 in Wallins Creek, Kentucky.  She loved spending time with her grandchildren.  Susan enjoyed being around people.  She also enjoyed sewing and cooking while able.  Preceded in death by her loving husband, Albert Weber; daughter, Cynthia Elaine Weber; brothers, Richard Estes, Bill Estes, Jerry Estes, and Joey Estes.

SURVIVORS

Son                                 Gary Weber of Kingston

Daughter                        Beth Weber & David Phillips of Kingston

Grandchildren                Dianna, Kayla, Roni-Jean, and Ashley

Great-grandchildren       Matthew, Hailie, Damien, Layla, Jody, Kelsey, and Nick

Great-great-grandson     Coleson

Sisters                            Charlotte Wriston of Tilden, IL

                                      Brenda Westover & husband, David of Wooster, OH

                                      Rose Bishop & husband, Kenny of Medina, OH

                                      Cindy Brown & husband, Les of Medina, OH

Brothers                         Johnny Estes of Medina, OH

                                      David Estes & wife, Maryann of Medina, OH

                                      Gary Estes of Medina, OH

Sisters-in-law                 Mary Casto & husband, Ronnie of Lodi, OH

                                      Margaret Weber of Mansfield, OH       

A host of extended family and special friends     

The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 2:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Gage Patterson officiating.  Interment will follow at New Midway Cemetery.  Serving as pallbearers will be David Phillips, Greg Hughes, Nick Phillips, Riley Frazer, Matthew Morgan, and Cody Hughes.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

