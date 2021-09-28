Stolen car recovered following traffic stop, suspect arrested

Last week, a traffic stop in Clinton led to the recovery of a vehicle stolen in Knoxville, and the arrest of one man.

Officer Scott Gregory reported seeing a black Hyundai Elantra headed east on Seivers Boulevard shortly before 1:30 pm traveling “in excess of the [posted 45-mile per hour] speed limit.” Noting that the road was wet at the time, Gregory reported seeing the car heavily brake as it went around a curve. After a check with Dispatch of the car’s license plate, Gregory determined that the car had been reported stolen earlier in the day in the city of Knoxville, and initiated a traffic stop in the 300 block of Clinch Avenue.

Gregory spoke with the driver, identified as 21-year-old Troy Burchfield III of Knoxville, who admitted to knowing that the car was stolen because “he was the one who stole it.” As he was being taken into custody, a loaded Ruger LCP was found in his pocket.

Burchfield was charged with motor vehicle theft, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime, and driving without a license and taken to the Anderson County Jail without incident.

Clinton Police notified their Knoxville counterparts and the car’s owner, who made arrangements to pick it up from the impound lot.