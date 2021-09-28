State officials to award grants in Clinton, LaFollette, Scott

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) officials will hold check presentation ceremonies for parks and recreation grants Wednesday, Sept. 29 for Huntsville, LaFollette (1:30), and Clinton (3:30). The grants were announced in June.

The grants are part of $7,584,530 awarded to communities throughout the state from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program. The state is also awarding $1,892,642 in grants from the Recreation Trails Program (RTP).

Clinton’s LPRF grant will require a 50-50 local match from the city totaling $500,000 to pay for the $1 million project.

The project in Clinton will “reconfigure and renovate the pool compound,” by removing the current pool and replacing it with a smaller, but ADA-accessible pool and an adjacent splash pad.” The existing bathhouse and entryway will also be renovated and made ADA-compliant. The pool at Jaycee Park has not been open the past couple of years due to a leak in one of its pipes, as well as the pandemic, which has caused frustration among some in the community.

City Manager Roger Houck in June said that it would likely be “six to eight months [from that time]” before all of the procedural hurdles are cleared, but called the timing “perfect,” as the city will be able to receive its Notice to Proceed and bid the contract out early next year, and be ready come springtime to begin work on the overhaul, with a tentative goal of having it reopened to the public early next summer.

Houck says that the city hopes the finished product will feel more like a water park than just a pool, and the upgrades will also include two to three new picnic shelters and repairing the concession stand.

Officials in LaFollette were awarded a $250,000 parks and recreation grant to develop an amphitheater at Liberty Park which the state says will “include approximately 450 linear feet of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant walkways with a minimum width of five feet, parking upgrades, and lighting.”

In Huntsville, officials will celebrate a Parks and Recreation grant for $342,500 to develop property adjacent to City Park.