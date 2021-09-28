Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III

State AG to appeal federal court mask rulings

Jim Harris 7 hours ago

(TN AG Office)  Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III has appealed and will immediately seek a stay of two recent federal district court decisions against the enforcement of Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order 84, which allows a student’s parent or guardian the right to opt out of any requirement to wear a face-covering at school, on a school bus, or at school functions.

In the G.S., et al.  v. Leeet al., the district court prohibited enforcement of the executive order in Shelby County.

In S.B., et al. v. Lee, et al., the district court prohibited the enforcement of the executive order in Knox County, ordered the Knox County Board of Education to reinstate its former mask mandate, and prevented it from voting against a mask mandate.

“These orders have impeded the Governor’s executive authority during an emergency to direct the State’s public health response, which is why this Office will be appealing those decisions,” said General Slatery.   

