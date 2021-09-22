St. Mark Fall Fun Fest this weekend

The annual St. Mark United Methodist Church Fall Fun Fest will be held this weekend in Clinton.  The fun begins on Friday, September 24th with the rummage sale in the church fellowship hall that will run from 9 am to 3 pm on both Friday and Saturday.  As always, the sale will feature clothing for all ages, housewares, electronics and more, plus the popular “Book Nook” returns. 

Saturday the 25th from 9 am to 3 pm, everyone is invited to come out for kids’ games, cakewalks and food, all leading up to the main event, the always-popular live auction, which will begin at 1 pm in the church annex building.

Masks will be required for all of the indoor settings.

Proceeds fund mission projects both near and far and is sponsored by the St. Mark United Methodist Women.

The church is at 252 North Main Street in Clinton.

