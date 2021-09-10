Sports update includes a nearly-full slate of HSFB games, Saturday NASCAR double-dip

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 14 Views

Thursday score: Loudon 43 Gatlinburg-Pittman 22.

(Friday) Anderson County at Rhea County…Oak Ridge at Farragut…Campbell County at Morristown East…North Greene at Jellico…Karns at Tennessee High…Powell at Science Hill…Maryville at Alcoa…South-Doyle at Bearden…Sunbright at Coalfield…West at Fulton…Gibbs at Central…Jefferson County at Halls…Tellico Plains at Midway…Wartburg at Oakdale…Kingston at Rockwood.

Canceled by COVID:  Cherokee at Clinton (Clinton credited with COVID win)…Oliver Springs at Oneida (Oneida credited with COVID win)…Austin-East at Scott (Scott credited with COVID win)

Saturday at 2 pm, the NASCAR Xfinity Series runs the “Go Bowling 250” from Richmond Raceway on WYSH & WQLA.

Saturday at 6, it’s Race #2 in the First Round of Cup Series playoffs live from Richmond on WYSH, WQLA, and 96.7 Merle.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

UT/Florida Week gets early start with blood drive competition

(MEDIC press release)  MEDIC is celebrating football season and getting a head start on Florida …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.