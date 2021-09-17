Smokies win delayed series opener

(Submitted) The Tennessee Smokies (46-60) defeated the Biloxi Shuckers (42-69), 6-4, in their series opener Thursday night at MGM Park. Chicago Cubs 2019 first-round pick Ryan Jensen (W, 1-0) earned his first Double-A victory after allowing just one run over five innings.

Nelson Velazquez’s two-run home run off J.T. Hintzen (L, 5-3) in the top of the first inning put the Smokies in front. The home run was Velazquez’s eighth with the Smokies and 20th this season.

The Smokies sent nine to the plate and scored four times in the third. The first three batters loaded the bases, Christopher Morel and Grayson Byrd followed with back-to-back RBI singles. Two batters later, Bradlee Beesley’s groundout scored Velazquez. Morel scored on a throwing error to extend the Smokies lead to 6-0.

Biloxi scored their only run off Jensen when Alexander Palma led off the fifth with a solo home run. Jensen was perfect the first time through the order and struck out two over five innings for his first win as a Smokie.

The Shuckers cut their deficit to two in the sixth. Javier Assad walked Gabe Holt and David Hamilton to begin the inning. Korry Howell followed with an RBI single into right-center field. Hamilton tried to go first-to-third on the play but was thrown out by Velazquez. One pitch later, Mitch Longo hit a two-run home run.

Bryan Hudson came in with one out and runners on second and third in the eighth. He struck out Longo then got Thomas Dillard to ground out to end the threat. Scott Kobos (SV, 3) struck out two in a perfect ninth to close out the Smokies win.

Velazquez finished 3-for-4 with the home run, two RBI, two runs, and a hit-by-pitch. Morel and Byrd both had two hits and an RBI. Carlos Sepulveda walked twice and scored twice in the victory. The Smokies and Shuckers will continue their series Friday night at MGM Park.