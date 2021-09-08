Smokies get bombed by Lookouts, 14-1

(Submitted) The Tennessee Smokies (43-57) lost to the Chattanooga Lookouts (53-50), 14-1, Tuesday night in the series opener at Smokies Stadium.

Chattanooga opened the scoring in the third inning, capitalizing on a Smokies error. Miguel Hernandez singled then went from first to third when a Joe Nahas pick-off attempt went into right field. Leonardo Rivas brought Hernandez home with a two-out RBI single. The Lookouts opened the game up with a five-run fourth inning. Chattanooga scored three runs on a one-out Drew Mount home run and two runs on a two-out Leonardo Rivas single.

Tennessee got on the board in the bottom half of the fourth inning as Christopher Morel doubled, reached third on a Grayson Byrd groundout, and scored on a Harrison Wenson sacrifice fly.

Chattanooga extended its lead and ran Smokies’ starter Joe Nahas (L, 0-2) from the game in the fifth inning. Wilson Garcia’s home run brought two runs home. Nahas hit Robbie Tenerowicz and Mount singled to give the Lookouts two baserunners. Tenerowicz scored on a T.J. Hopkins sacrifice fly.

The Lookouts added another run in the sixth inning to push their lead to 10-1. Chattanooga then added four more runs in the eighth inning to go up 14-1. Smokies’ infielder Matt Burch pitched the ninth inning, posting a scoreless frame while working around a leadoff double. Catcher Harrison Wenson impressed in the loss going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. The Smokies and Lookouts continue their six-game series Wednesday night, first pitch scheduled for 7 PM.