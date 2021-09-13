Sheila D. (Russell) Brown was born November 13, 1954, and entered into Heaven on September 11, 2021. Sheila attended Community Baptist Church in Oliver Springs. She gave her heart to the Lord at a young age. She was a faithful servant who worked in her church through different ministries any time she was needed. Sheila was a wife, mother, step-mother, Nanny, sister, and aunt. She carried each title well. She was a person who loved her family unconditionally.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Freda Russell; sisters, Loretta Windham and Diane O’Neal; brothers, Robert Milam and Jerry Russell; and an angel grandchild.

She is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, Steven D. Brown; Sons, Will (Michelle) Koski of Crestview, Florida; Michael (Becky) Koski of Oliver Springs; Daughter, Christina (Michael) Carroll of Oliver Springs; Stepdaughters, Rebecca (Doug) Hill of Washburn; Michelle (Aaron) Wilkerson of Halls Cross Roads; grandchildren, Austin Brown, Alyson (Bug) Koski, Allison (Bear) Parkin, Madison Koski, Riley Parkin, Micah Koski, Hannah Collins, Noah Koski, and Jake Carroll; Sisters, Tina (Tommy) Burress, Kim (Bennie) Jones, Sherry Bass, Linda (Chuck) Rosekrans; Brother, Lane Ellis and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will meet at Premier Sharp Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 16 to go in procession to Indian Creek Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. interment. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. with a service to follow at 7 p.m., officiants Preacher Robert H. Combs, Jr. and Dustin Bonham. Singing by JR Osborne.

Pallbearers: Will Koski, Michael Koski, Noah Koski, Micah Koski, Riley Parkin, Michael Carroll. Honorary Pallbearer: Jake Carroll

The family would love to thank the staff of Parkwest Medical Center for the kindness and love they showed to Sheila and her family during this difficult time. You exceeded our expectations in the care you provided for our beloved family member.