September is National Preparedness Month

(TEMA)  The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is recognizing September 2021 as National Preparedness Month and urging Tennesseans to get prepared for disasters.

“We are now on our third federally recognized disaster in Tennessee for 2021,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “I have seen first-hand how emergency planning can save lives and reduce disaster impacts. I encourage all Tennesseans to take the time now to educate themselves, create a plan, and be ready for the next emergency.”

“I am constantly amazed at the dedication and hard work of Tennessee’s first responders,” said Patrick Sheehan, director of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency. “The more we can prepare ourselves and our families, the less in harm’s way we will all be.”

Each week in September, the campaign will focus on a different aspect of preparedness for individuals, families, and communities. The planning topics include:

Week 1, Sept. 1 to Sept. 4: Make A Plan

Week 2, Sept. 5 to Sept. 11: Build A Kit

Week 3, Sept. 12 to Sept. 18: Prepare for Disasters

Week 4, Sept. 19 to Sept. 25:  Teach Youth About Preparedness

More information on emergency plans and preparedness can be found at www.ready.gov, with sections that include family emergency communication plans and emergency plans for kids.

Follow TEMA on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter, and, at www.tn.gov/tema.

About National Preparedness Month: National Preparedness Month (NPM) is recognized each September to promote family and community disaster planning now and throughout the year. Visit their website at www.Ready.gov

