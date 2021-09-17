Sept. 30th deadline to enter TWRA calendar photo contest

Jim Harris 10 hours ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 6 Views

The Sept. 30 deadline is nearing for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s 2022 photo contest. Winning entries will be selected to appear in the TWRA’s annual calendar issue of Tennessee Wildlife magazine.

All interested photographers are invited to submit up to 10 of their best photos on fishing, hunting, boating, and wildlife species native to Tennessee. In the past, the calendar had been the summer issue of Tennessee Wildlife magazine and began in August. The new format will begin in January 2022 and run through December 2022.

Photos must be horizontal (landscape), in JPEG format, and submitted online at https://stateoftennessee.formstack.com/forms/photo_submissions or by CD. They must be sized to print no smaller that 8-1/2×11 and resolution should be at least 300 pixels/inch.

If a photo is selected for the calendar edition, the photographer will receive a cash stipend of $60.

Photographers must be sure to provide their name, address, phone number, and e-mail address with their disk. Disks cannot be returned.

            Entries may be mailed to:

            Tennessee Wildlife

            Calendar Issue

            Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

            5107 Edmondson Pike

            Nashville, TN 37211

Tennessee Wildlife is the official magazine for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Subscription rates are $10 for one year, $17 for two years and $25 for three years.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

CHS closed today, Tuesday due to illness

Clinton High School was closed today (Monday, September 13th), and will remain closed on Tuesday, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.