Senior centers eligible for state grant funding

The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD) announced it is opening the application process for senior centers throughout the state to apply for grant funding. Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2021, and can be submitted online here.

TCAD Executive Director, James Dunn said in a press release that, “this year our senior center grants will go through a competitive process ensuring these dollars impact each area of the state – rural and urban.”

According to the release, part of the state’s FY2021 budget allocated $400,000 for senior centers across the state. The funds will be distributed through a competitive grant process, awarding $5,000 each to 80 senior centers on a first-come, first-served basis.

For the competitive grant process, TCAD gives priority to centers from economically distressed, at-risk, and transitional counties as published by the Department of Economic and Community Development (TDEC). Click here to access TDEC’s county data.

TCAD will host an information session on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. to provide an overview of the process and answer any questions.