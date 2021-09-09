Sen. Yager announces speakers for annual Grants Conference

State Senator Ken Yager has released the line-up of the speakers for his annual free Grants Conference on Wednesday, September 29th at Roane State Community College in Harriman in coordination with the college’s Office of Workforce and Community Development. The purpose of the conference is to improve opportunities for local citizens, organizations, and governments to find and tap into a wide variety of grant funds available to them.

“We have a very strong program this year,” Senator Yager said in a press release, adding, “We are fortunate to have state grant decision-makers and other officials who are extremely knowledgeable about how to submit a successful application. We just want to remind citizens and organizations of this free conference and let them know about the powerful line-up of speakers we have coming to help them successfully access available funds.”

The conference will be held in the O’Brien Theatre from 8:30 am to 1 pm. Admission is free, but attendees must register for the event. Please go to the RSCC portal to register by visiting roanestate.edu/YGC.

Online registration is currently open and closes on September 24th.

The agenda is:

7:30 am Check-in

8:30 am Welcome and Announcements

State Senator Ken Yager

Dr. Chris Whaley, President, Roane State Community College

9:00 am Keith Harrison, Assistant Commissioner for Business Development,

Tennessee Department of Agriculture

9:30 am Panel Discussion

Mark Farley, Executive Director, Upper Cumberland Development District

Beth Jones, Executive Director, Southeast Tennessee Development District

Rick Yakubic, Executive Director, East Tennessee Development District

10:00 am Emily You, Broadband Grants Manager, Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development

10:30 am Break

Representatives from Senators Blackburn and Hagerty as well as Representatives DesJarlais, Fleischmann, and Rose will be available for questions regarding Federal Grant Programs.

11:00 am Brooxie Carlton, Deputy Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner of Community and Rural Development, Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development

11:30 am Grant Minchew, Director of Legislation, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development

12:00 pm Lunch

Dave Worland, Executive Director, Faith-Based and Community Initiatives

The Office of Governor Bill Lee