Photo from kenyager.com

Sen. Yager announces speakers for annual Grants Conference

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 24 Views

State Senator Ken Yager has released the line-up of the speakers for his annual free Grants Conference on Wednesday, September 29th at Roane State Community College in Harriman in coordination with the college’s Office of Workforce and Community Development.  The purpose of the conference is to improve opportunities for local citizens, organizations, and governments to find and tap into a wide variety of grant funds available to them.  

“We have a very strong program this year,” Senator Yager said in a press release, adding, “We are fortunate to have state grant decision-makers and other officials who are extremely knowledgeable about how to submit a successful application.  We just want to remind citizens and organizations of this free conference and let them know about the powerful line-up of speakers we have coming to help them successfully access available funds.” 

The conference will be held in the O’Brien Theatre from 8:30 am to 1 pm.  Admission is free, but attendees must register for the event. Please go to the RSCC portal to register by visiting roanestate.edu/YGC

Online registration is currently open and closes on September 24th.   

The agenda is:

7:30 am          Check-in

8:30 am          Welcome and Announcements

State Senator Ken Yager

Dr. Chris Whaley, President, Roane State Community College

9:00 am          Keith Harrison, Assistant Commissioner for Business Development,

                        Tennessee Department of Agriculture

9:30 am          Panel Discussion

                        Mark Farley, Executive Director, Upper Cumberland Development District

                        Beth Jones, Executive Director, Southeast Tennessee Development District

                        Rick Yakubic, Executive Director, East Tennessee Development District

10:00 am        Emily You, Broadband Grants Manager, Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development

10:30 am        Break

Representatives from Senators Blackburn and Hagerty as well as Representatives DesJarlais, Fleischmann, and Rose will be available for questions regarding Federal Grant Programs.

11:00 am        Brooxie Carlton, Deputy Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner of Community and Rural Development, Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development

11:30 am        Grant Minchew, Director of Legislation, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development     

12:00 pm        Lunch

                        Dave Worland, Executive Director, Faith-Based and Community Initiatives

                        The Office of Governor Bill Lee

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Two school systems, 5 schools recognized by state

Last week, two area school systems learned that the Tennessee Department of Education has recognized …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.