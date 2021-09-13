Secret City Festival cancels daytime activities, concerts now free

Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant here in East Tennessee and across the country, organizers of the Secret City Festival have announced the cancellation of all of the annual event’s daytime activities.

Officials did say, however, the concerts, food trucks, and fireworks scheduled for the evenings of September 24th and 25th have not been canceled.

“Due to the ongoing resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Festival Board has been in discussions with the City of Oak Ridge, where concerns were raised about our ability to hold a viable, safe, and successful event,” officials posted on Facebook over the weekend. “Sadly, we must cancel all daytime festival activities, so that what we will be left with are the two evening concerts, food trucks, and fireworks.”

The decision was made by the Festival Board with the support of the city because of concerns about the rising number of COVID-19 cases, especially among children, Lauren Gray, spokesperson for the City of Oak Ridge, told our partners at Oak Ridge Today.

Organizers later updated their social media accounts, announcing that the concerts will now be free of charge. Writing that “one of the biggest priorities of the board and highest priorities for the festival is to provide FREE entertainment (emphasis theirs),” officials also said that pandemic precautions will be put in place, including limiting attendance to half-capacity. Seating for the concerts will be first-come-first-served and gates open at 6 pm.

If you have already purchased tickets for either show, organizers say that you will be reimbursed as quickly as possible.

The concerts at the festival include Jimmie Allen on Friday, September 24, and All-4-One on Saturday, September 25.