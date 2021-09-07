Sara Jane Horton, age 90 of Clinton

Sara Jane Horton, age 90 of Clinton passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021.  Sara was a member of First Baptist Church in Clinton and retired from Anderson County School System as an elementary teacher after 40 plus years of service.  Throughout her life she loved to travel and was an avid UT Football fan. 

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Horton; parents, James V. and Edith Ford; sister, Carolyn J. Nuckols. 

She is survived by her sister, Margie Ford Byrd of Knoxville; niece, Angela Jones & husband Rex of Knoxville; nephew, John Byrd & wife April of Ft. Collins, CO; great nephew, Bradford Jones & wife Christina of Knoxville; great niece, Abbi Byrd of Ft. Collins, CO; great great nephews, Ellison Jones & Archie Jones; great great niece, Nellie Jones of Knoxville. 

The family will have a graveside service 11:00 am, Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Woodhaven Memorial Garden.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

