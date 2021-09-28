RSCC hosting Fall Festival in Oak Ridge

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 25 Views

(RSCC press release)  Fall is the time for festivals, and there will be a free celebration of the season on Saturday, October 2, 2021, in front of Roane State’s Oak Ridge Branch Campus. 

The event, scheduled to run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Eastern Time, is sponsored by Roane State’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for two-year colleges. 

The formal name for the celebration is the PTK Fall Festival & Car Show, said Roane State Associate Professor Claudia Cummings, advisor for the local PTK chapter. 

The festival began as a car show in 2017 to help raise funds and defray costs for members to attend the international PTK Convention. Funds brought in by the festival would also go to offset expenses incurred during the PTK Honors Project. 

This year’s attractions include a variety of games, including the chance to throw pies in the faces of Roane State administrators. 

There will be free door prizes, a silent auction, a pumpkin carving contest, and face painting. A petting zoo will be provided by CW Farms, Cummings added. 

Trophies and gift cards will be awarded to first, second, and third place winners in the car show and corn hole tournament. A number of vendors selling items ranging from food to crafts and jewelry will also be on campus for the event. 

Sign-ups for the car show and cornhole tournament as well as vendor registration are all available online at roanestate.edu/PTK

Festival volunteers are still needed. Anyone interested in learning more about volunteer opportunities should email Deborah Porter at [email protected] or Claudia Cummings at [email protected].

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Main Street Baptist to host a community yard sale

Main Street Baptist Church in Rocky Top is hosting a Community yard sale on Saturday, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.