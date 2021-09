The Rockwood Public Library will be holding its Fall Book Sale Saturday, October 2nd through October 16th.

Sale hours will be from 9:30 am to 4 pm on Saturdays, 9:30 am to 6 pm Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and from 9:30 am to 5 pm on Wednesdays.

The Rockwood Public Library is located at 117 North Front Avenue in Rockwood.