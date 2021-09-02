Reminder: Plight of the Patriot Sept. 11th

(Submitted) Historic Downtown Clinton, Clinch Valley CrossFit, and the City of Clinton are teaming up to bring a very exciting day to our community.

On September 11th, we will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the day the twin towers came down, a day we as a country will never forget.

The day will start with a workout that honors our LOCAL police officers, firefighters, and EMTs in a hero WOD and we’d love to invite as many people as possible to cheer them on!

A bagpipe will play 6 times that morning – once for every time a plane crashed and twice for the times the towers fell.

From there we will kick off a CrossFit competition not to be missed with $5,600 in prizes!

The street will be filled as we honor this special day. Go ahead and mark your calendars now!

https://www.facebook.com/events/982534512522272