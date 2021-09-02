Reminder: Plight of the Patriot Sept. 11th

Jim Harris 50 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 10 Views

(Submitted)  Historic Downtown Clinton, Clinch Valley CrossFit, and the City of Clinton are teaming up to bring a very exciting day to our community.

On September 11th, we will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the day the twin towers came down, a day we as a country will never forget.

The day will start with a workout that honors our LOCAL police officers, firefighters, and EMTs in a hero WOD and we’d love to invite as many people as possible to cheer them on!

A bagpipe will play 6 times that morning – once for every time a plane crashed and twice for the times the towers fell.

From there we will kick off a CrossFit competition not to be missed with $5,600 in prizes!

The street will be filled as we honor this special day. Go ahead and mark your calendars now!
https://www.facebook.com/events/982534512522272

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Hay harvest opportunity offered in the Smokies

(GSMNP)  Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced an opportunity for interested parties to harvest …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.