Rebecca M. Walker, age 71, of Clinton

Rebecca M. Walker, age 71, of Clinton, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born in Briceville, Tennessee on June 8, 1950 to the late Clarence and Winifred Huckabey Miller. Becky retired from TVA where she worked in the GIS department. She enjoyed traveling, camping and spending time at the lake.  Becky loved her grandsons dearly. In addition to her parents, Becky is preceded in death by, husband, Dewey Walker; brothers, Jerry Taylor and John Miller. Survived by, Daughters, Windy Parton husband Scot, Heidi Satterfield husband John Paul; Sons, Bryan Walker wife Sue
Robert Walker; Grandsons, Adam and Alex Parton, Dawson and Carter Satterfield
Caleb and Aiden Walker, Zachary Walker; Sisters, Judy Kelley and Sara Hutchison;
Special Friends, Ann McKay, Sandra Shassere, Chuck and Cindy Elkins
A host of other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Northview Fire Department at P.O. Box 4, Kodak, Tennessee 37764
The family will be planning a memorial service at a later date. www.holleygamble.com

