Randall Steven Page, age 48

Randall Steven Page, age 48, passed away at his home in Clinton, TN, surrounded  

by his loved ones, on September 22, 2021.   

The family will receive Randall’s friends at the First Baptist Church of Clinton, TN, on Tuesday, September 28,2021 from 5pm – 7pm with the funeral service to follow.  His interment will be on Wednesday September 29, 2021, at 1pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens in Oak Ridge, TN.

Jones Mortuary, Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com

