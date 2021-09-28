Randall Steven Page, age 48 of Clinton, TN passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at his home. He was on the Clinton City E-911 Board. Randall was an Amateur Radio Operator (Ham) and the 1st President of the Clinton Amateur Radio Service. He was a Volunteer Examiners (VEC) for ARRL, and also the former Clinton Middle School assistant coach. Randall was a member of New York Ave. Church of Christ in Oak Ridge, TN.

Randall was preceded in death by his grandparents, Donald and Bonnie Page, and Clifton and Maude Sweet.

Randall is survived by his wife, Angela Page of Clinton, TN; parents, Steve and Carolyn Page of Clinton, TN; sons, Buddy Page and Jordan Page of Clinton, TN; brother, Scott Page of Clinton, TN; fathers in law and mothers in law, James and Bobbie Stokes of Powell, TN, Clayton and the late Rita McCarty of Clinton, TN; sisters in law, Amie Davis (Mike) of Clinton, TN, and Kelly McCarty of Clinton, TN; aunts and uncles, Kenton and Martha of Knoxville, TN, Charles and Virginia Sweet of Clinton, TN, James and the late Shirley Ann Harrelson of Tullahoma, TN, Jim and Merelyn Young of Heiskell, TN, and Glenda Smith of Knoxville, TN. Randall also leaves behind nephews, Jackson Davis (Jade), Zachary Page, and Eric Page all of Clinton, TN; and his one and only favorite great-niece Willow Mae Davis of Clinton, TN, and a host of other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jones Mortuary, 375 N Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716.

Randall’s family will receive his friends on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm with his funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm at First Baptist Church in Clinton, TN with Tim Harty, Terry Baker, and Danny Chisholm officiating. The funeral procession to the cemetery will leave Jones Mortuary at 12:15 pm for his internment to start at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Oak Ridge, TN. Pallbearers for Randy will be Jackson Davis, Kenton Page Jr., Donald Hight, Scott Burton, Todd Overbay, James Blakney. Honorary Pallbearers are Alan Keck, Bob Barker, Gary Bowers, and Albert Earle. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. Condolences can be made to the family at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com