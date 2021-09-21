Powers named Chairman of Anderson, Campbell ‘Yes On 1’ team

(Rep. Powers press release) The Yes on 1 Committee today announced its regional leadership team, naming State Rep. Dennis Powers, R-Jacksboro, as Anderson and Campbell County Chairman. Yes on 1 will advocate for Amendment 1 to place right-to-work in the Tennessee Constitution, which will appear on the state’s election ballot on Nov. 8, 2022.

Right-to-work ensures Tennesseans cannot be forced to join a union and pay dues in order to get or keep their job.

“Tennessee is a highly sought location for companies seeking a talented workforce and a business-friendly environment,” Powers said. “Having a constitutional amendment that forever protects our state on behalf of workers will strengthen our economy for future generations.”

The Yes on 1 Committee’s leadership will also include Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (Anderson County) and House Speaker Cameron Sexton (Cumberland County), who will serve as East Tennessee co-chairmen. Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (Williamson County) and House Majority Leader William Lamberth (Sumner County) will serve as Middle Tennessee co-chairmen. Sen. Brian Kelsey (Shelby County) and Rep. Chris Todd (Madison County), who shepherded the amendment through the legislative process to put it on the ballot, will serve as co-chairmen for West Tennessee. Former Gov. Bill Haslam serves as treasurer of Yes on 1.

“We are grateful to have these leaders in all 95 counties championing right-to-work as a fundamental constitutional right,” said Justin Owen of the Yes on 1 Committee. “Their leadership on this issue sends a strong message to all Tennessee voters that right-to-work is a Tennessee tradition and should be protected at all costs.”

For more information about the Yes on 1 campaign, visit www.TNRight2Work.com.