Over 700 CNS employees sue Y-12 contractor

Consolidated Nuclear Security, or CNS, the operator of the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge is being sued by over 700 hourly employees for overtime pay dating back as far as three years ago.

727 employees filed the lawsuit in federal court in Knoxville on Monday, seeking injunctive and declaratory relief, back pay, interest on that back pay, and attorney’s fees and costs.

The lawsuit alleges employees were made to work off the clock beyond their 40-hour workweek, and denied pay for time spent traveling to their first job of the day and from the last job of the day.

The lawsuit also claims that CNS “intentionally and repeatedly” underreported overtime hours for the time employees had to spend changing out of protective clothing after being exposed to hazardous materials like uranium, asbestos, lithium and others, and time spent performing other activities required for their job.

The lawsuit alleges CNS violated the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 and seeks a jury trial.

