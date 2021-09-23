ORT: UCOR requiring vaccinations

Jim Harris Coronavirus, Local News

The contractor leading the environmental cleanup efforts on the Oak Ridge reservation, UCOR is requiring its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

As first reported by our partners at Oak Ridge Today, the requirement applies to all of its nearly 2,000 employees and is a condition of employment.

The vaccination requirement was announced by UCOR President and CEO Ken Rueter on August 26th, according to ORT.

Rueter said that the decision to require the vaccine was in line with the company’s commitment to safety and its culture of caring.

UCOR is giving workers until November 1 to receive their final vaccination dose. The company will consider exemptions for disability/medical reasons or religious reasons on a case-by-case basis.

