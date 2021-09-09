Image from BBB-TV

Oak Ridge YAB holding Community Jobs Fair

The City of Oak Ridge Youth Advisory Board (YAB) is holding a Community Jobs Fair on Friday, October 15, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Oak Ridge Civic Center.

The event will introduce students and other members of the community to possible job opportunities, resume assistance, and to volunteer opportunities. The event will also serve as an excellent opportunity for vendors to meet potential employees.

The current list of vendors includes the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department Summer Camp, Oak Ridge Municipal Pools, Oak Ridge Walmart, Oakey’s Sports Grill, Centennial Golf Course, the Oak Ridge Boys and Girls Club and Big Ed’s Pizza. Many more vendors are expected to sign up.

It is free to participate in the fair. To register as a vendor, email your business name and names of attendees to Leah Riley at [email protected]. You must pre-register in order to participate and be assigned a table.

The City of Oak Ridge will be following current CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Face coverings are strongly encouraged when interacting with anyone within 6 feet.

Attendees and vendors are asked not to enter the building if they answer YES to any of the following questions:

  • Have you been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19?
  • Are you experiencing a cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat?
  • Have you had a fever in the last 48 hours?
  • Have you had a new loss of taste or smell?
  • Have you experienced vomiting or diarrhea in the last 24 hours?

If you have any further questions, email Leah Riley at [email protected] or call (865) 425-3442.

