Oak Ridge Today: Teen to face charges as an adult in slaying of mother

As first reported by our partners at Oak Ridge Today, an 18-year-old from Rocky Top is facing charges in adult court for allegedly murdering his mother while still a juvenile.

Shawn Tyler Willis is charged with first-degree murder in the April 20th, 2020 shooting death of his mother, 38-year-old Sandy Willis.  Citing court records, Oak Ridge Today reports that the teen shot his mother with a gun from her own nightstand as she slept after she had punished him by taking away his cell phone.

He was a juvenile at the time of the shooting but has since turned 18 and his case has been sent up to adult Criminal Court, where he is scheduled to appear later this year.

As of this morning (9/20/21), Willis remains in custody at the Anderson County Jail on a $1 million bond.

