No serious injuries after trooper rear-ended in Roane

A Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper escaped serious injury Monday nightwhen his patrol vehicle was struck from behind on the interstate in Roane County.

According to the THP, Trooper Justin Hamby was headed west on I-40 near mile marker 353 in Kingston responding to an earlier accident at around 9:15 pm when his Ford SUV was struck from behind by a Honda Civic driven by an 18-year-old from Nashville.

The teen driver was identified as Francisco Martinez. He and his passenger, a 22-year-old Nashville woman, suffered minor injuries, as did Trooper Hamby. A THP lieutenant investigated the crash and charged Martinez with reckless endangerment, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to exercise due care, driving without a license and failing to have proof of insurance.

All three people involved in Monday’s crash were treated at an area hospital for their minor injuries.