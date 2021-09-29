New bridge could carry cars by mid-October

Tuesday, the city of Clinton’s Lewallen Bridge Replacement Project Coordinator, Lynn Murphy, issued his latest update on the ongoing project, which is already a month past its originally scheduled completion date.

The original completion date was to have been August 31st, but Murphy says that “bridge approach construction was delayed while road-building crews waited for utility crews to install underground (sic) street light electrical conduit and wiring, and underground communications fiber optic conduit and cables. Much of the trenching for the buried conduit encountered rock, greatly slowing the process.”

Officials with TDOT said Tuesday that construction on the new $27.6 million bridge itself is finished, but that work still needs to be done to reroute traffic along Clinch Avenue onto the new span.

Crews are currently focusing on building roadway approaches and installing curbing and stones at the new tie-ins to the bridge.

Crews will also be working to install concrete curbs and guttering from the bridge deck to the ends of the project, which Murphy says includes connecting curb inlets to the recently installed stormwater drainage system. Construction of new five-foot-wide concrete sidewalks behind the new curbs will be done after that.

TDOT said Tuesday that beginning the week of October 4th, they are hopeful that guardrails will be installed and paving will begin. After temporary pavement markings are installed, a traffic shift will happen in two phases for northbound and southbound traffic starting October 8th. TDOT is hopeful that motorists will be using the new bridge by the middle of October, weather permitting.

Once the new bridge is open to all traffic, the old bridge will be demolished however no timeline has been announced for that phase of the project.

Initially, city officials had considered ideas to preserve the current bridge, but that proved to be cost-prohibitive.

Once demolition is complete, Murphy says that construction will begin on a new portion of Riverside Drive (including a new stormwater drainage system). The existing piers for the old bridge are currently in the path of the new street.

That final piece of the project will include building a new section of the Lakefront Park walking trail and installing a new dock adjacent to the boat launch ramp. For more, visit www.clintontn.net.

