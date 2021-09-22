National Hunting and Fishing Day is Saturday

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 21 Views

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be celebrating 2021 National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) on Saturday, Sept. 25. On this special day, the rich tradition of fishing, hunting, and target shooting will be observed recognizing the conservation efforts of sportsmen and women across the country.

The day also coincides with the start of the statewide fall archery season for deer and the fall archery season for turkey in selected counties.

NHFD was established by the U.S. Congress in 1972 and recognizes hunters and anglers for their contributions to wildlife conservation. The NHFD is an event celebrated in all 50 states annually on the fourth Saturday in September.

Together with federal aid programs, wildlife conservation efforts are funded mainly by the money sportsmen and women spend on their license fees, as well as the taxes they pay on certain types of outdoor recreational equipment that includes firearms, ammunition, and fishing gear. These funds support conservation programs, habitat acquisitions, and outdoor recreation opportunities in Tennessee and throughout the nation.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

St. Mark Fall Fun Fest this weekend

The annual St. Mark United Methodist Church Fall Fun Fest will be held this weekend …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.