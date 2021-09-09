Morel walks it off against Lookouts, 12-9

(Game summary provided by Tennessee Smokies) Christopher Morel’s walk-off, three-run home run in the bottom of the tenth inning Wednesday night gave the Tennessee Smokies (44-57) a 12-9 victory over the Chattanooga Lookouts (53-51) at Smokies Stadium.

Down 9-6 in the bottom of the ninth, the Smokies scored three times to force extras and after a scoreless tenth from Samuel Reyes (W, 2-1) it set up the Smokies for a chance to walk-off.

The Smokies and Lookouts were tied at three after five innings. Morel got the scoring started with a first inning RBI double and Nelson Velazquez drove in two with a second inning double.

Chattanooga took their first lead of the night after scoring two runs in the top of the sixth. In the bottom half, Velazquez hit a three-run home run to put the Smokies back in front.

Dauris Valdez came on for the ninth inning with the Smokies up 6-5. After back-to-back singles put the tying and go-ahead runs on base, two straight wild pitches brought the tying run home. Francisco Urbaez then drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI double. Lorenzo Cedrola and Rey added RBI singles in the inning to extend the lead to 9-6.

Brennen Davis hit a solo home run on the first pitch of the bottom of the ninth to start the rally. After Grayson Byrd was hit by a pitch, Bradlee Beesley hit a two-run home run to tie the game at nine.

After Reyes kept the Lookouts scoreless in the top of the tenth, the Smokies won it in the bottom half. Delvin Zinn began the inning at second, and Davis was hit by a pitch with two-outs to extend the inning. Morel came up and ended the game with a three-run home run.

Morel finished the night 3-for-6 with two doubles, a home run (17th), and four RBI. Velazquez went 2-for-6 with a double, home run (7th), and five RBI. Davis’ home run was his 13th, Beesley’s was his first. Edwin Figuera and Tim Susnara both reached base four times in the win. Figuera had two singles and was hit twice, Susnara finished 3-for-4 with a walk.

The Smokies and Lookouts continue their six game series Thursday night. First pitch between RHP Ryan Jensen (0-0, 4.50) and RHP Ricky Salinas (5-7, 5.13) is scheduled for 7 PM.

