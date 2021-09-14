Mildred Johnson, age 85, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away suddenly at her home on September 10,2021. She loved her kids and grandchildren. Mildred Loved God and was of the Baptist faith. She also enjoyed hummingbirds, wheel of fortune, Wendys frostys and Roses.

She is preceded in death by her father, Henry Long; mother, Ina Mae; husband, Kyle Joseph Johnson.

Mildred is survived by her son, Gary Edward Johnson of Clinton, TN; daughters, Patricia Ann Ottinger of Clinton, TN, Michelle Renee Johnson of Clinton, TN; grandchildren, Jason Johnson, Todd Ottinger, Amber Sharp, Shannon Ottinger, Ashley Spencer, Logan Daugherty, Brandon Hileman; great-grandchildren, Caleb Ottinger, Drema Ottinger, Maggie Sharp, Logan Ottinger, Johnse Sharp, Kyieigh Sartin, Denver Spencer, Braxton Spencer, Daniel Hileman, Mildred was 1 of 13 siblings, the two surviving sisters are Flo Maitland (John) of Port Richie, Fl, Alene Duncan of Marlow, TN. She is survived by several Nieces and Nephews and a host of family and friends.

The family will receive Mildred’s friends on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in the chapel of Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tn, from 5 pm –7 pm. The funeral will follow starting at 7 pm with Brother Robert Jones officiating. Family and friends will gather at the mortuary o Her interment will be at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton, TN on September 15, 2021, starting at 11 am.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tn, is in charge of all arrangements.