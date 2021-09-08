MEDIC collecting CCP, offering PSA tests, prepping for Florida Week

MEDIC has a busy month ahead.

As we have been reminding you on our Community Bulletin Board, MEDIC Regional Blood Center is once again collecting COVID Convalescent Plasma.   To be eligible to donate, individuals must have had a positive COVID diagnosis via confirmed lab test within the last six months.   Vaccinated individuals could donate if they received the vaccine after recovery.  CCP donations require an appointment.

MEDIC will participate in Eddie Check this Thursday and Friday. PSA blood draw tests will be available at all MEDIC locations and blood drives.  MEDIC says that appointments are preferred to help mitigate wait times and manage donor flow. 

Finally, coming up next week is the annual UT/MEDIC vs. Florida/LifeSouth Blood Center competition. The blood center collecting the most Red Blood Cells is the winner. Go Vols!

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including UT Medical Center, Covenant Health System hospitals, Tennova hospitals, Blount Memorial, and East TN Children’s Hospital. 

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution. 

Appointments are preferred. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org. Walk-in donors are allowed.

