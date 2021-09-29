MEDIC announces victory, next promotion

MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced Tuesday that UT fans won the annual blood drive competition with fans of the Florida Gators by a wide margin, collecting 1952 units to Florida’s 1276.

MEDIC also announced it will be giving away Oakes Farm Family Passes and Ripley’s Aquarium Tickets October 4th through the 8th at all four of MEDIC’s fixed-site Donor Centers as well as at Mobile Drives.

Donors will be automatically entered to win in daily drawings for Oakes Farm Family Passes that includes 4 admission passes and two pumpkins. There will be two winners per day for the Oakes Farm passes.

Donors will also be automatically entered to win in daily drawings for pairs of Ripley’s Aquarium tickets. Pairs of tickets will be drawn for each center and each mobile drive Monday through Friday with one winner per location daily.

Appointments are preferred. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org. Walk-in donors are allowed, but appointments allow the staff to mitigate wait times and control donor flow.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.