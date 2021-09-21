Man struck, killed by train in Roane

Jim Harris

A man was struck and killed by a train Monday morning in Harriman.

As first reported by our partners at BBB-TV, a train crew called 911 shortly after 8 am and told dispatchers that someone had been hit by the train near the I-40 overpass crossing over the train tracks and Highway 27 in South Harriman.

Harriman Police and Fire units were first on the scene and found the body of a man lying near the tracks just south of the bridge.  The victim’s name had not been released as of the time this report was filed, but is expected to be announced pending notification of next-of-kin.

