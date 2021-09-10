Lookouts score four in 8th, down Smokies

The Chattanooga Lookouts (54-51) defeated the Tennessee Smokies (44-58), 5-1, at Smokies Stadium. The Lookouts broke open a tie game by scoring four runs in the eighth inning Thursday night.

Lorenzo Cedrola singled with one out in the first inning and scored the game’s first run on Wilson Garcia’s RBI double. The Smokies tied the game in the fourth. Christopher Morel stole second and scored on two Lookouts errors after the throw ended up in centerfield.

Ryan Jensen allowed just one run on four hits over five innings, and struck out five but did not factor in the decision. Bryan King allowed one hit and faced the minimum over two scoreless. Scott Kobos struck out two in a perfect ninth.

Chattanooga broke the tie and scored four runs in the eighth off Graham Lawson (L, 1-2). Matt Lloyd’s solo home run gave the Lookouts the lead. After Cedrola’s RBI double, Garcia hit a two-run home run to round out the scoring.

The Smokies and Lookouts continue their six-game series Friday night. The first pitch between RHP Dakota Chalmers (2-4, 6.13) and LHP Jacques Pucheu (1-0, 1.50) is scheduled for 7 PM. Fans can hear all Smokies games by going to https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

Friday night is UT Night presented by Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union. The Smokies will be wearing UT-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off benefiting the Pat Summitt Foundation. The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a Tony Vitello bobblehead. There will also be a post-game fireworks show presented by Pepsi and Coors Light.

Tickets are available and can be purchased online, over the phone, or by visiting the box office.