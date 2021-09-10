Lookouts score four in 8th, down Smokies

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Local Sports Leave a comment 9 Views

The Chattanooga Lookouts (54-51) defeated the Tennessee Smokies (44-58), 5-1, at Smokies Stadium. The Lookouts broke open a tie game by scoring four runs in the eighth inning Thursday night.

Lorenzo Cedrola singled with one out in the first inning and scored the game’s first run on Wilson Garcia’s RBI double. The Smokies tied the game in the fourth. Christopher Morel stole second and scored on two Lookouts errors after the throw ended up in centerfield.

Ryan Jensen allowed just one run on four hits over five innings, and struck out five but did not factor in the decision. Bryan King allowed one hit and faced the minimum over two scoreless. Scott Kobos struck out two in a perfect ninth.

Chattanooga broke the tie and scored four runs in the eighth off Graham Lawson (L, 1-2). Matt Lloyd’s solo home run gave the Lookouts the lead. After Cedrola’s RBI double, Garcia hit a two-run home run to round out the scoring.

The Smokies and Lookouts continue their six-game series Friday night. The first pitch between RHP Dakota Chalmers (2-4, 6.13) and LHP Jacques Pucheu (1-0, 1.50) is scheduled for 7 PM. Fans can hear all Smokies games by going to https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

Friday night is UT Night presented by Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union. The Smokies will be wearing UT-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off benefiting the Pat Summitt Foundation. The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a Tony Vitello bobblehead. There will also be a post-game fireworks show presented by Pepsi and Coors Light. 

Tickets are available and can be purchased online, over the phone, or by visiting the box office. 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Morel walks it off against Lookouts, 12-9

(Game summary provided by Tennessee Smokies)  Christopher Morel’s walk-off, three-run home run in the bottom …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.