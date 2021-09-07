Lonnie Hatmaker, age 85

Jim Harris 1 day ago Obituaries Leave a comment 39 Views

Lonnie Hatmaker, age 85, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 29, 2021. Mr. Hatmaker was born on June 3, 1936 in Lake City, Tennessee. He retired from Lockheed Martin Flight Line Management where he worked for more than 35 years. Lonnie is preceded in death by his first wife, Nan Hatmaker; parents, Carden and Nevada Hatmaker; brothers, Beecher, Bedford, and Earl; sister, Una.

Mr. Hatmaker is survived by his wife, Johanna Hatmaker; daughters, Pam (David) Sammartino and Pat Hatmaker; sons, Brian (Deborah) Hatmaker and Jeff (Cherie) Hatmaker; siblings, Mazada, Rondel, and Wilma; grandchildren, Blake, Ashley, Tyler, Josh, Nicholas, and Justin, great-grandchildren, Judah, Eden, and Ezra.

A visitation will be held at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 5 – 7PM with the funeral service to start at 7PM with Rev. Justin Harris officiating.

Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM with Military Honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the cemetery fund for Oak Grove Cemetery. Those donations can be mailed to :

P.O. Box 719

Rocky Top, Tennessee 37769

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Donnie Mark Jacks

Donnie Mark Jacks, born on July 21, 1963 departed this life on Thursday evening September …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.