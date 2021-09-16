LaFollette PD raid house, arrest 5

Jim Harris 9 hours ago

Members of the LaFollette Police Department’s Narcotics Unit and Special Response Team executed a search warrant early Monday afternoon.
Officials say the investigation began after police received several complaints from neighbors about illicit activity at the house, located on South 12th Street.  The probe lasted for a couple of months, according to authorities, and included several purchases of meth and heroin from the home.
Five of the seven people inside the house at the time of Monday’s raid were arrested, with two being released after questioning.  The home’s residents, Cody Wilson, and Kaitlyn Wilcox were arrested on drug charges, as were three others identified as Jordan Saunders, Raven Roberts, and Harnell Wilcox. Wilcox was taken into custody as he tried to escape out a back window when police knocked on the front door.

