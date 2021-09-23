LaFollette PD executes warrant

Jim Harris

Early Wednesday morning, LaFollette Police executed a search warrant at an apartment on East Central Avenue following an investigation into suspected drug activity. 

Investigators say that several purchases of meth were made at the apartment during an operation that lasted for about two months.  Officers reported seizing what was described as a large amount of meth from the apartment, as well as drug paraphernalia.

32-year-old Bryan McCarty and 29-year-old Ambreia Meadows were taken into custody at the scene on two counts each of possession with intent to resell and one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia.

