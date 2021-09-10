Keep TN Working Week set for Sept. 13-17

Keep TN Working Week will take place September 13 – 17, 2021, to highlight the numerous employers in the state actively searching for new employees.

The highlighted Keep TN Working Week job fairs include:

Find more information about the job fairs taking place during Keep TN Working Week and other events at www.TN.gov/workforce/events.

