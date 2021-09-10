Keep TN Working Week set for Sept. 13-17

Keep TN Working Week will take place September 13 – 17, 2021, to highlight the numerous employers in the state actively searching for new employees.
The highlighted Keep TN Working Week job fairs include:
- September 13 – Breakthrough Knoxville, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- September 14 – Wilson County Career Expo, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- September 15 – Chattanooga American Job Center, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- September 16 – Blount County Library, 10 a.m. – noon
- September 16 – Washington County Chamber – Virtual, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- September 16 – West Tennessee Employers – Virtual, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- September 17 – KCDC Knoxville, 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Find more information about the job fairs taking place during Keep TN Working Week and other events at www.TN.gov/workforce/events.