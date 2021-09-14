Keep TN Working Week is underway

(TDLWD) Monday, September 13th marked the start of Keep TN Working Week across the state. In conjunction with National Workforce Development Month, Tennessee is highlighting this week to focus on the hiring momentum across the state that is putting Tennesseans back into the workforce. Keep TN Working Week emphasizes the number of employers in the state actively searching for new employees.

Keep TN Working Week will include nearly two dozen job fairs in areas across each grand division of the state. These events will help to connect Tennesseans with the skills and opportunities necessary to secure meaningful employment. More than 50 job fairs are scheduled across Tennessee throughout September.

In addition to the highlighted job fairs, listed below, there are more than two dozen other events taking place this week across the state. You can find more information about those events here.



Related