Karen Howsare Medlock Hamby, age 75, of Clinton, TN entered Paradise on Thursday, September 23, 2021. She was born on July 25, 1946, in Oak Ridge, TN. She was a graduate of Clinton High School, Class of 1964. Karen retired from the University of Tennessee Medical Center where she worked as an RN for 36 years. She was an avid Volunteer fan and loved going to the football and basketball games. She is known for her potato salad and sweet tea and enjoyed spending time with her church Sister Friends group.

Karen was preceded in death by her loving husband Bob Hamby, father Arland Howsare, mother Lucy Howsare Cate, step-father Earl Cate and son-in-law Jeffery Bullock.

Survivors include her brother Jack (Bobbie) Howsare of Virginia Beach, VA, sister Judy Cate Brown of Rex, GA, sister-in-law Geneva (Andy) Higginbotham of Knoxville, uncle Eugene Jenkins of Monroe, MI, daughters Melissa Dupree (Shane Simpson) of Clinton, Lisa Bullock of Clinton and Amy Hamby-Scott (Don) of Knoxville.

She is also survived by grandchildren, Emily (Brandon) Ingram, Faith, Cameron and Addison Dupree, Lauren Bryant, Zachary Bullock, Lindsey Lowe (Kacy Robinson), and Laken and Donovan Scott. Great-grandchildren include Makyla, Jaxon, and Hudson Lowe and a host of nieces, nephews, and very special cousins.

The receiving of friends will be held at Holley Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton, TN on Thursday, September 30th at 5 pm with funeral services following at 7 pm, Richard Bentley officiating. Family and friends will meet at 9:30 am at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN, or at Grandview Cemetery for the 10:00 am interment.