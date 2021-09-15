John Steven Hazen, age 48

John Steven Hazen, age 48, passed away suddenly on September 12, 2021, at Ft Sanders Regional Hospital in Knoxville, TN.  He loved his wife and grandmother.  John enjoyed Star Wars, wrestling, guitars, rock and roll music.  He liked to work with his hands and with tools.  He will be missed by the many friends that he had.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Victoria Delaney.

John is survived by his father, John Hazen of North East, PA; mother, Nancy Snyder of Erie, PA; son, John Tyler Delaney of Tuscaloosa, AL; daughters, Heather Delaney of Tuscaloosa, AL, Audrianna Kauffman of Albion, PA.

No services are scheduled at this time. 

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, TN, is in charge of all arrangements.

