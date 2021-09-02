John “Junior” Tucker, age 74 of Vasper

John “Junior” Tucker, age 74 of Vasper Community, passed away August 31, 2021, at Lafollette Medical Center. He was a former backhoe operator for Anderson County Highway Dept. before retiring for health reasons. Junior loved his wife and family dearly. He was constantly worrying about them. It was very hard for him to let go and let them live their lives. He just wanted them to always be safe and happy. He was very proud of all his kids and grandkids. Junior was a very funny man. He was always making me and everyone he met laugh. He could make a joke about anything. He didn’t take no BS off of anyone, but if he liked you then you knew it. I’m going to miss my love and best friend dearly.

He is preceded in death by parents, John and Willow Dean Wilson Tucker; brother, David Tucker; infant sister, Debra Sue; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Asilee McGhee.

He is survived by: loving wife of 49 years, Audrey McGhee Tucker; daughters, Daphne Windham and husband James, Brandy Goans and husband Jason, Shelley Brock and husband Jason; sister, Nona Wilson and husband Jim; brother, Tony Tucker; sister, Cathy Lawson; grandchildren, Tanner Windham & Taylor Stokes, Lucas Windham, PFC Ethan Windham and wife Kenzie, Samuel Goans, Carly Goans, Joshua Brock, Holden Brock; very special friends, Danny Adkins, David Mowery, Jerry Bullock, Gary Long; and special cousin, Allen Vickery.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Caryville on Friday, September 3, 2021, from 11-1 pm with the funeral service to follow at 1 pm with Rev. Jason Goans officiating. Graveside services will be at Briceville Community Church following the funeral service. www.holleygamble.com

*Obituary written by John “Junior” Tucker’s wife. 

