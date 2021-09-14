Jerry Allen Brittle, age 71 of Lake City

Jerry Allen Brittle, age 71 of Lake City passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the North Knoxville Medical Center. He was born November 26, 1949, in LaFollette, TN to the late Harry Allen and Athelee Brittle. Jerry was a member of the Guiding Star Baptist Church. He loved fishing, hunting, and target shooting. jerry was with the 101 Infantry Airborne Division and was proud to serve in the US Army. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Braden.

Survivors include wife Eleanor Jean “Wally” Wallace Brittle, daughter, Melody Leab and Charlie Phipps, son, Jeremiah ” Jeremy” Brittle, grandchildren, Aimee Howe and husband Joseph Howe, Sr., Jonathan Leab, great-grandchildren, Andrew Brittle, Racheal Howe, Joseph Howe, Jr., and Chance Howe.

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

The Funeral Service will follow visitation at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Family and Friends will meet at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the Sunset Cemetery in Clinton, TN for Jerry’s Interment with Military Honors by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

