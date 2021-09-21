Jean S. Williams, age 91, of Kingston

Jean S. Williams, age 91, of Kingston, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, at NHC Farragut in Knoxville.  She was born February 17, 1930 in Bridgeport, Alabama.  She was a member of Chapman Grove Baptist Church.  Jean enjoyed gardening, and loved living on the lake.  Preceded in death in 2005 by her loving husband, Paul Williams; parents, George Lee Sentel, Sr., & Mattie Crownover Sentel; brother, George Lee Sentel, Jr.; sisters, Virginia Graham & Anna Lee Johnson.

 SURVIVORS

Nieces                                 

Johanne Morgan of Chattanooga

Carol Burns of Jacksonville, FL

Jimi Leigh Girin of Jacksonville, FL

Adrianne Sentel of Hawaii

Nephew                             

Joe Williams of Knoxville

Special Neighbors who she considered family  

Tom & Becky Sherrod of Kingston and their children, Jill & Jeff Lomenick of Franklin, Tennessee and Mike & Trish Sherrod of Bowling Green, Kentucky; along with their grandchildren, Madison & Tyler Sherrod, Davis & Reece Lomenick

Best Friend                        

Ina Lou Mack of Kingston & daughters, Annette Burnett, Martha Burnum, Janice Smith, and Carolyn Thompson

Treasured Friends          

Ruth & John Hall of Kingston

Care-givers                        

Della Pickering, Martha Burnum, Gina Dishner, Beth Wick, Tammy Braden, Betty Evans, Amber May, and Penny Castell

Funeral service will be held 12:00 noon, Wednesday, September 22, 2021 in the chapel of Fraker Funeral Home with Rev. Mason Goodman officiating.  Interment will follow at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net .  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

