James “Tony” Ridenour, age 57, of Heiskell, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at the North Knoxville Medical Center. He was born in Knoxville, TN on November 20, 1963, to the late James Ray and Cyble Raley Ridenour. Tony was a member and Sunday School Teacher at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Andersonville. He worked at Knox County Schools for the last 15 years. Tony enjoyed hunting, fishing, and throwing darts. In addition to his parents, Tony is preceded in death by his nephew, Joey Hatmaker.

Survived by:

Wife………………..Cheri Ridenour

Sisters……………..Sandy Kanipe (James) and Patti Curchy (Jon)

Mother-in-law…Jackie Steinkuehler

Several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Saturday, September 4, 2021, from 6-8 PM. www.holleygamble.com