James Dennie Worthington, 102 passed away on September 27, 2021. He was born on April 24, 1919, in Coal Creek, TN to Hassie Martin Worthington and the late Dennie Gleason Worthington who had passed away earlier that year from the Spanish Flu. In the late 30’s and early 40’s he owned and operated Dennie’s Taxi service, transporting workers between Lake City and Magnet Mills in Clinton. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps on January 20, 1942. After basic training at Will Roger Field, Oklahoma City, he served in North Africa and Italy as a Materials Supply Technician. He received three bronze campaign stars for his service in the Tunisia, car dealership when he was off duty and on leave from the Army Corps.

His love of cars led to an automotive sales career that spanned over six decades. He was employed at Morris Horner Ford 1945-1953 and the Fox Family Dealership 1953-1995. He won numerous awards and trips for outstanding sale accomplishments from Toyota, Nissan, and Subaru. He also worked as a security guard at ORNL from 1951-1955.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dennie and Hassie Worthington; his son, Kenneth R. Worthington; brothers, Luther Taylor, Charles Worthington, Elmer Worthington, Jess Worthington, and Basil Worthington.

He is survived by, Wife of 75 years, Ruth Fox Worthington; son, David A. (Anne) Worthington of Clinton, Daughter-in-law, Ann Marie Worthington, Hendersonville, TN; grandchildren, Dennie A. Worthington of Clinton, Brandi (Kip) Lowe of South Riding, VA, Kelly Riley ( Brian Stentz) of Gallatin, TN, Amy (Matt) Brown of Seneca, SC; great-grandchildren, Madison and Jordan Lowe, Regan and Logan Riley; Special relatives and friends, Rebecca Dodson, Jeannie and John Mullins, James Ronnie Worthington, Sue, and Ron Coffee and Linda Farris. The family will have a graveside service on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Anderson Memorial Garden at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to First Baptist Church of Clinton, TN. www.holleygamble.com