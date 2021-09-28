James Dennie Worthington, 102

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 116 Views

James Dennie Worthington, 102 passed away on September 27, 2021. He was born on April 24, 1919, in Coal Creek, TN to Hassie Martin Worthington and the late Dennie Gleason Worthington who had passed away earlier that year from the Spanish Flu. In the late 30’s and early 40’s he owned and operated Dennie’s Taxi service, transporting workers between Lake City and Magnet Mills in Clinton. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps on January 20, 1942. After basic training at Will Roger Field, Oklahoma City, he served in North Africa and Italy as a Materials Supply Technician. He received three bronze campaign stars for his service in the Tunisia, car dealership when he was off duty and on leave from the Army Corps.  

His love of cars led to an automotive sales career that spanned over six decades. He was employed at Morris Horner Ford 1945-1953 and the Fox Family Dealership 1953-1995. He won numerous awards and trips for outstanding sale accomplishments from Toyota, Nissan, and Subaru. He also worked as a security guard at ORNL from 1951-1955.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dennie and Hassie Worthington; his son, Kenneth R. Worthington; brothers, Luther Taylor, Charles Worthington, Elmer Worthington, Jess Worthington, and Basil Worthington. 

He is survived by, Wife of 75 years, Ruth Fox Worthington; son, David A. (Anne) Worthington of Clinton, Daughter-in-law, Ann Marie Worthington, Hendersonville, TN; grandchildren, Dennie A. Worthington of Clinton, Brandi (Kip) Lowe of South Riding, VA, Kelly Riley ( Brian Stentz) of Gallatin, TN, Amy (Matt) Brown of Seneca, SC; great-grandchildren, Madison and Jordan Lowe, Regan and Logan Riley; Special relatives and friends, Rebecca Dodson, Jeannie and John Mullins, James Ronnie Worthington, Sue, and Ron Coffee and Linda Farris. The family will have a graveside service on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Anderson Memorial Garden at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to First Baptist Church of Clinton, TN. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Gloria Ann Phillips, age 68, of Clinton

Gloria Ann Phillips, age 68, of Clinton, TN passed away at her home, surrounded by …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.